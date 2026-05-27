Amazon, Starlink can bid for European LEO spectrum

Non-European satellite operators such as Starlink and Amazon can bid for mobile satellite spectrum, the European ‌Commission has ruled.

Two thirds of the ‌available spectrum will be divided equally ⁠between EU and non-EU operators for commercial use, the EU executive said, confirming a previous Reuters report. The move is a compromise after at least one ⁠commissioner wanted to exclude US operators.

The remaining third will be reserved for state use such as security and military, which will be provided by an EU operator that will integrate the capability with the EU’s ​IRIS2 ​multi-orbit array of 290 satellites, the Commission said. IRIS2 is ​Europe’s response to Starlink.

The EU executive said ‌its decision aims to allow new operators into the market and that under a transitional period, licences held by US companies Viasat and EchoStar will be extended for two more years from their current expiry in May 2027.

The 2 GHz frequency band in question is ideal for direct services allowing users to bypass telecoms providers and also for providing critical communication capabilities and ensuring access ‌to high-speed internet in remote areas.

“We want to boost ​Europe’s competitiveness. We want to strengthen Europe’s security. We ​want to embrace new technological possibilities. And ​all of this by taking into account the current changing geopolitical context,” commented EU ‌tech chief Henna Virkkunen (pictured).

The latest proposal will need to be thrashed ​out with EU countries and EU lawmakers before it can become law.