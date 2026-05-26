IMAX in takeover rumours

Shares in giant screen specialist IMAX jumped 11 per cent ($3.62) on reports that the cinema business was in takeover talks. Fellow cinema chains Cinemark and AMC Theatres are rumoured as potential suitors, along with entertainment/tech giants including Netflix, Sony and Apple.

There were firm ‘no comments’ from IMAX itself, but CEO Rich Gelfond is on record as saying that IMAX is “undervalued”. His comments (in December 2025) referred to the premiums being paid by IMAX patrons to see blockbuster films on its giant screens.

“So as this trend accelerates, IMAX becomes an incredibly valuable player, either as a wholly differentiated publicly traded company or as part of a larger company with the keys to unlock even greater value and are strong business worldwide,” said Gelfond.

Hollywood – and especially Chinese movie fans – have great affection for IMAX’s giant screen format and studios are increasingly shooting their movies with IMAX cameras. The company saw its best year ever in 2025 with revenue was driven by titles including Mission: Impossible 8, Avatar: Fire and Ash (pictured), How to Train Your Dragon, Sinners, Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.