Unacceptable airs on TLC this July

TLC has announced that Unacceptable, a brand-new comedy show, will be available to watch on free to air TV channel TLC and streaming service discovery+ on Sundays from July 5th at 9pm.

Unacceptable (6×60) is a new fast-paced take on the comedy panel show, hosted by stand-up comedian, writer and podcaster Ed Gamble, where comedians battle it out to convince the studio audience of some downright outrageous opinions. The sort of opinions you might post on a WhatsApp group and hope never see the light of day.

Alongside Gamble, comedy legends and team captains, Richard Ayoade and Joanne McNally welcome a star-studded line-up of guest comedians onto the show that includes Maisie Adam, Guz Khan, Joel Dommett, Katherine Ryan, Tom Davis as well as Executive Producer Romesh Ranganathan.

Each episode, Ayoade and McNally are joined by two guest comics to their teams who reveal one daft, wild or unwise opinion. The whole team hears the opinion for the first time and are then forced to defend it with gusto.

Also up for the Unacceptable challenge are Alex Brooker, Lou Sanders, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Sarah Keyworth, Fatiha El-Ghorri, Rhys James, Suzi Ruffell, Harriet Kemsley, Chris McCausland, Geoff Norcott, Lucy Beaumont, Ivo Graham, Jessica Knappett, Roisin Conaty, Sophie Willan, Catherine Bohart and Vittorio Angelone.

The totally unacceptable opinions will be tested by the studio audience twice, who vote before and after the argument. Using a live swingometer, Gamble tracks exactly how many audience members the top comics win over with their razor-sharp wit and persuasive punchlines. The goal? Secure the biggest swing in support from the crowd.

Ranganathan tries to justify paying the Royal family more; Ryan believes all men should have vasectomies at birth; Graham attempts to convince the audience that private school kids need State support and Adam thinks we should let AI run the world, plus many more.

Ed won’t make it easy though, he drags the comics’ main opinions out into the open in a series of tests, forcing the teams to practice what they preach. Whilst fast and chaotic additional rounds push even more terrible takes into the spotlight. In ‘the stitch up round,’ teams present an opponent with an unlikely opinion to argue passionately for … McNally must put forward her compelling case that women are just not funny and Ayoade must argue that action movies are peak cinema. Whichever team wins the most over, will be crowned the winners.

Unacceptable was ordered by Graham Lafferty and commissioned by Charlotte Reid for Warner Bros Discovery UK & Ireland. The series is created and produced by Ranga Bee. The Executive Producers are Shereen Docherty, Benjamin Green and Ranganathan.