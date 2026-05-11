Prime Video rolling out Clips vertical feed

Prime Video is rolling out a new way for users to experience content on their phones. Clips – a scrollable, short-form video feed that first launched with NBA highlights on during the 2025-26 season – is expanding to include moments from movies and series across the Prime Video experience.

“As a first-stop entertainment destination, Prime Video offers customers a vast selection of premium content, and we want to make it as easy and seamless as possible for them to discover what’s most relevant,” commented Brian Griffin, director of global application experiences at Prime Video. “Clips gives customers a whole new way to browse with short, personalised snippets tailored to their interests. Whether they have a few minutes to scroll or are looking for something to watch when they have more time, entertainment is just a tap away.”

Prime Video is the latest streamer to add vertical feed for content discovery, with Disney+ and Netflix also offering similar features.

Clips joins a series of recent enhancements to the Prime Video mobile experience. These include a refreshed home page that auto-plays trailers as customers browse, vertical images designed for phone screens, and a redesigned player that makes it easier to explore new titles, cast details, and trivia without interrupting the viewing experience.

Users can find the Clips carousel on the Prime Video mobile home page. From any clip, they can choose to watch the full title, rent or buy it, subscribe to access it, save the title to a watchlist, or ‘like’ the clip and share it with a friend.

Clips is initially rolling out to select customers in the US on iOS, Android, and Fire tablets, with the experience becoming fully available across these devices this summer.