Podcasting now recognised in UK SIC 2026 framework

AudioUK has announced a landmark development for the UK podcast and audio industry, as the UK Government has confirmed that Podcast and other audio publishing activities will be formally recognised within the Standard Industrial Classification (SIC) 2026 framework.

This update marks a “significant step forward in how podcasting and audio businesses are defined, understood, and supported within the UK economy,” said AudioUK.

SIC codes play a critical role in shaping how businesses are classified across government and financial systems. They influence how lenders assess companies, determine eligibility for funding and support schemes, and underpin how sectors are measured and represented in official data.

Until now, many podcast and audio businesses have operated within ill-fitting or outdated classifications, often grouped into categories that did not accurately reflect the nature of podcast production, publishing, or audio-led business models. The introduction of a dedicated classification for podcasting and audio publishing signals a meaningful shift in recognising the industry’s distinct identity and growing economic contribution.

As part of the UK’s wider creative industries, the podcast and audio industry continues to demonstrate rapid growth, innovation, and commercial impact. Formal recognition within the SIC framework is an important step toward ensuring that contribution is properly understood, measured, and supported.

AudioUK played a key role in securing this change, working closely with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), the Office for National Statistics (ONS), and the BBC to advocate for accurate and representative classification of the sector.

Chris Baughen, CEO of AudioUK, commented: “This is a major milestone for the UK podcast and audio industry. Formal recognition within the SIC framework helps validate the scale, value and economic contribution of podcast and audio businesses and marks an important step toward ensuring audio businesses are properly represented across government, finance and the wider creative economy.”

The new SIC 2026 framework will be implemented in stages, with full adoption expected by 2031.