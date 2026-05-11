AMC Global Media Q1 streaming revenues up 11%

AMC Global Media, the US media and entertainment company, has reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31st 2026. Net revenues stood at $542 million (€460.4m), down 2 per cent, whilst streaming revenues rose 11 per cent YoY to $174 million.

Chief Executive Officer Kristin Dolan, commented: “AMC Global Media delivered another quarter of double-digit streaming revenue growth and robust free cash flow generation. We are tracking to plan across all key metrics and are pleased to reiterate our financial outlook for the year. During this changing time in media, we continue to follow our own differentiated playbook as a studio-driven owner of world-class IP, fully distributed across a wide range of owned and partner platforms.”

Operational Highlights:

Expanded relationship with DISH and Sling TV through new long-term affiliate agreement.

Expanded distribution of All Reality, a targeted streaming service, now available on Roku and Apple.

Launched new drama, The Audacity (pictured), and renewed the series for a second season.

Greenlit Thunder Road, a new multi-generational racing drama produced in partnership with NASCAR, starring Dennis Quaid.

Renewed sports docuseries Rise for a new season focused on the New Orleans Saints and the team’s historic run in the years following Hurricane Katrina.

Announced a partnership with Meta to make a number of our streaming apps available on the Meta Quest headset.

Financial Highlights