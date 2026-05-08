UKTV orders more Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake

Factual entertainment series Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake will return to free streaming service U and U&W with a brand‑new fourth season (8×60’) plus a two-part overseas special (2×60’)

The series, which has won several awards including Best Popular Factual Programme at the Broadcast Digital Awards, and Best Lifestyle Show at the TV Choice Awards, is produced by BBC Studios Entertainment. Once again, the animal welfare advocate and podcaster Pete Wicks will roll up his sleeves at Dogs Trust, the UK’s leading dog welfare charity, in its various centres up and down the country.

This new chapter takes viewers even further into the world of rescue with two overseas specials, as Pete works with Dogs Trust partners abroad to find out how rescue and rehabilitation works in other countries.

Wicks said: “Coming back to Dogs Trust always feels like coming home. Being part of these stories and spending time with the dogs and the people who support them is incredibly special to me. I’m grateful we get to continue sharing that with viewers and I’m so proud to be taking For Dogs’ Sake overseas!”

Earlier series of Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake captured the heart of viewers, with series three seeing another incredibly strong performance on U and U&W. The series is the highest rating programme launch on U&W so far this year, averaging over 700k for Total Programme Viewing*. Series three of Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake was also the top ranked unscripted series streamed on U during the month of launch.

Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake has been commissioned for UKTV by Helen Nightingale, Head of Factual and Factual Entertainment Commissioning. Executive producers for BBC Studios Entertainment are Pete Ogden and Elen Moore. Nicole Sullivan is returning as series producer, and Melissa McCall as series director alongside Pete Wicks as producer.

Nightingale commented: “Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake is an absolute labour of love for everyone involved, working closely with Pete and BBC Studios Entertainment has been an integral part of shaping this series. We are so proud to be bringing this show back and can’t wait to see how it evolves.”

Ogden sadded “It only seems like five minutes since we started filming series one of this wonderful programme, and here we are at series four! It’s a joy to see Pete Wicks back at Dogs Trust, doing a job he loves, that has real life impact. At BBC Studios Entertainment, we’re thrilled to continue working with Dogs Trust and excited to see what unfolds during filming”

Season four of Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake will air on U and U&W later this year, with the two-part special following in early 2027.

BBC Studios will be handling global sales.