LinkedIn CTV Ads available through Amazon DSP

Amazon Ads and LinkedIn have announced that advertisers in the US can now reach professional audiences with LinkedIn’s Connected TV (CTV) Ads through Amazon DSP. The solution brings LinkedIn’s first-party audience signals from more than 1 billion members – including job title, industry and seniority – to streaming TV inventory through Microsoft Monetize.

Through deal-based buying on Amazon DSP, advertisers in the US can reach B2B audiences at scale across premium streaming TV channels.

For marketers already using Amazon DSP to plan, buy, and optimise full-funnel campaigns across streaming TV, display, online video, and audio, the solution adds previously unavailable LinkedIn targeting capabilities for CTV campaigns. Advertisers now have the flexibility to activate LinkedIn Ads audiences on CTV alongside Amazon audiences within the same campaign, without fragmenting their media buy.

“Advertisers are building full-funnel strategies on Amazon DSP, and they want more ways to reach the audiences that matter most for their brands,” said Chris Conetta, Director of Omnichannel Supply at Amazon Ads. “By combining LinkedIn’s audiences with the scale and impact of streaming TV, advertisers now have the opportunity to reach B2B audiences alongside Amazon audiences through their Amazon DSP buys.”

“B2B marketers want to reach decision‑makers where they’re spending time – and streaming TV is an essential part of that mix,” added David Roter, Senior Director, Head of Global Agencies and Video Solutions at LinkedIn. “This collaboration with Amazon DSP expands how advertisers can buy LinkedIn CTV Ads, while still reaching the buyers that matter most to deliver measurable business outcomes at scale.”