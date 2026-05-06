Sky extends F1 rights to 2034

Sky and Formula 1 have announced a new multi-year agreement giving Sky Sports viewers in the UK and Ireland, and Sky Sport viewers in Italy, access to all the action from every F1 race weekend.

In the UK and Ireland, fans will be able to watch all the action through to the end of 2034 season, with Sky Sport’s rights in Italy running through to the end of the 2032 season.

Under the new agreement that adds a further five seasons to the existing partnerships in both markets, Sky will continue to show every practice, qualifying, sprint and Grand Prix on Sky Sports (UK and I) and Sky Sport (Italy), and streaming service NOW.

In the UK, highlights of every Grand Prix and live coverage of the British Grand Prix will continue to be made available free-to-air. Sky Sport will continue to elevate its Formula 1 storytelling in Italy by airing every Grand Prix live on the dedicated Sky Sport F1 channel, complemented by free-to-air coverage on TV8, including the live broadcast of every Italian Grand Prix.

Dana Strong, Group CEO Sky, commented: “We’re proud of the role we’ve played in supporting the sport’s growth through world-class storytelling, innovation and long-term investment. This new agreement secures Sky as the home of Formula 1 for years to come, as the sport enters an exciting era with more British talent on the grid and rising stars like Kimi Antonelli. I want to thank Stefano and the F1 team for our continued partnership, which we’re excited to build on in the years ahead.”

Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1, added: “Sky has always been a dedicated, trusted and passionate partner since we began our relationship many years ago. Their world leading approach to live broadcasting, content creation, behind the scenes analysis led by a truly amazing group of on-screen talent has made the difference in continuing to grow our sport in the UK, Ireland and Italy and I am delighted we will be taking our partnership into the next decade. I want to thank Dana and all the team at Sky for their determination to get this deal in place and to continue to bring the excitement of Formula 1 to our passionate fans.”

The partnership also includes coverage of F1’s support events, with Formula 2, Formula 3, F1 Academy and Porsche Supercup all remaining part of Sky’s offering.