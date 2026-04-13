Debut data from Ampere’s new Streaming Advertising Analytics service (US) shows that major streamers are using different strategies for ad delivery for movies and TV series.

Movies deliver longer, uninterrupted viewing, while episodic TV supports higher ad frequency through natural breakpoints and binge viewing. The findings highlight how platforms are matching ad delivery with content format and viewing behaviour.

Key findings

The typical movie has 40 per cent fewer minutes of ads per hour than the typical TV series across all platforms.

Episodic TV content carries approximately double the ad load of movies. TV series had an average ad load of just over five minutes per hour compared to movies at three minutes per hour.

Movies have fewer ad breaks. Movie viewers see an average of 36 minutes of film between ad breaks, compared to just 14 minutes on episodic TV.

Every major US streaming service sampled showed fewer ads on movies compared to episodic content.

Paramount+ displayed the biggest difference, having an ad load of 10 times lower on movies than TV series.

Ad break duration is consistent across content types, averaging at just over one minute per break.

Callum Sillars, Senior Research Manager at Ampere Analysis, commented: “Movies are expensive, premium content. While this could lead to higher ad loads to justify the investment, we instead see the opposite. Premium first-run streaming movies can carry advertising guardrails, but they account for only a small share of overall viewing time. Films rely on maintaining narrative and cinematic immersion, so ad breaks are typically less frequent to align with the viewing experience. By contrast, TV series naturally lend themselves to more ad opportunities, as episodic content has organic breakpoints both during and between episodes, enabling higher ad loads.”