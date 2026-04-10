In streaming, momentum has carried the market a long way, but increasingly, it’s having to work harder. Futuresource’s SVoD Market Outlook report shows that global SVoD subscriptions have reached 2.2 billion worldwide and are on track to achieve 2.6 billion by 2030. It highlights a market where growth continues to be shaped less by acquisition, and more by pricing discipline, bundling and distribution partnerships, targeted content investment, and creating value for better subscriber retention.

“Streaming has always been a market where consumers hold substantial power,” commented Anastasia Budash, Lead Market Analyst, Futuresource Consulting. “What’s different now is markets are approaching saturation. As platforms compete harder for attention, further growth requires strong market differentiation and nuanced retention strategies.”

Growth is conditional

The global SVoD market continues to expand, but the terms of that growth are tightening. As markets mature everywhere, subscriber gains are becoming more incremental, with key territories seeing growth rates slowing into the low single digits. As a result, platforms are increasingly turning to distribution partnerships for further subscriber acquisition while placing even greater emphasis on retention and engagement, recognising that keeping audiences is now a key battleground.

Monetisation becomes more deliberate

As growth becomes more conditional, streaming platforms are evolving their monetisation strategies in response. Tactics include lowering entry points by introducing ad-supported tiers and bundled offers, while simultaneously increasing prices and further structuring their offerings. This is helping balance accessibility with revenue generation.

At the same time, the relationship between price and value is becoming more visible. Consumers are weighing cost against perceived benefit more actively, particularly in markets where subscription stacking is the norm, according to Futuresource.

Content, with accountability

Content remains the primary driver of engagement, but the economics around it are becoming tightly managed.

The report highlights a shift towards more targeted content investment, with platforms focusing on programming that supports retention and repeat viewing, rather than simply expanding volume. Increasingly, that’s playing out through franchise-led content strategies and selective investment in premium rights, including sport, where proven audience pull and engagement can justify higher costs. However, competition for premium content and sports rights continues to push operating costs higher, increasing the profitability threshold.

At the same time, platforms are building out content ecosystems, extending successful IPs across series, spin-offs and formats to maximise return and deepen audience loyalty. The emphasis is moving towards efficiency, as services seek to extract more value from each title and each audience. Content remains the engine, but it is now expected to justify its cost much more clearly.

Fragmentation in a competitive landscape

As strategies diverge, the SVoD market is becoming less uniform. Global platforms continue to operate at scale, but regional and niche services are maintaining relevance through localisation and focused audience targeting. Partnerships and aggregation are also reshaping how services are accessed, packaged and consumed.

The next phase for SVoD

“These market adjustments and shifts are resulting in more layering, where success is defined less by size alone and more by how effectively platforms position themselves within the ecosystem,” concluded Budash. “But things haven’t changed direction overnight, and what we’re seeing is a gradual shift in emphasis. In a market estimated to generate $150 billion [€128bn] in consumer spend globally in 2026, growth is more dependent on careful execution; which means pricing, content strategy and customer understanding are all becoming far more crucial.”