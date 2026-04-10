Ofcom awards 5 more small-scale DAB licences

Ofcom, the UK media regulator, has awarded small-scale DAB multiplex licences for five more areas across the UK.

Small-scale DAB technology provides a low-cost way for local commercial, community and specialist music services to take to the digital airwaves. So far over 100 multiplexes have launched, supporting a wide range of hyperlocal digital radio services broadcasting to listeners across all four nations of the UK.

Following a competitive process, where each applicant was judged against specific criteria, multiplex licences have been awarded for the five areas as follows: