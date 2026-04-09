PDC revamps streaming service with Cleeng, Urban Zoo

The Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) has officially launched its revamped global streaming service, PDC TV, in collaboration with Cleeng and sports technology platform Urban Zoo. The upgraded platform offers darts fans a new streaming experience, featuring live coverage, on-demand highlights, replays, scores, rankings, and exclusive tournament content.

The emergence of new talent such as Luke Littler has made darts one of the fastest-growing sports globally – a trend reflected in audience figures, with the 2025/26 World Darts Championship reaching a unique UK audience of 10 million. PDC recognised the need to scale its digital infrastructure to meet this surging international demand and Cleeng’s SRM integration was completed in a matter of weeks.

A critical component as PDC expands globally is Cleeng’s Merchant of Record capability. By managing global tax compliance, local currencies, subscription management, and diverse payment methods in a single platform, Cleeng eliminates the heavy operational overhead typically associated with international digital expansion.

“As the Merchant of Record for PDC, we handle the heavy lifting of global tax compliance, local payment methods, and multi-currency processing through a single integration,” said Gilles Domartini, Founder and CEO, Cleeng. “This ensures that whether a fan is in London, Berlin, or New York, they enjoy a frictionless, localised checkout experience, while PDC can focus on delivering world-class sports content and not worry about the nuances of global financial regulations.”

“Darts has never been bigger, and PDC TV needed infrastructure that could keep up. With Cleeng, we went from integration to launch in weeks and we now have a platform capable of supporting our international ambitions for years to come,” added Matt Porter, Chief Executive of PDC.

The successful deployment of Cleeng’s platform also marks the first collaboration between Cleeng and the UK-based sports technology platform Urban Zoo, which managed the contract, front-end design, and CMS integration. Together, the partnership delivered a seamless, end-to-end subscriber journey that increases PDC subscriber conversion and maximises retention.