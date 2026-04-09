Narrative content joins ZEE5 UK platform

ZEE5 UK has announced a partnership with Narrative Entertainment, marking the first time an Indian streaming platform in the UK has collaborated with a UK channel operator and content distribution company to host its channels.

The partnership brings a curated selection of Narrative’s Movies, Entertainment and Kids FAST channels to ZEE5 UK. As part of the collaboration, six Narrative Entertainment channels are now available on ZEE5 UK, including Great! Movies, Great! Romance, Great! Mystery and leading children’s brands POP, Tiny Pop and POP UP.

ZEE5’s content library includes over 4,000 blockbuster movies, more than 500 digital originals and over 130 new releases added annually, spanning multiple languages and genres. Narrative’s mainstream entertainment and kids’ channels naturally complement this proposition, creating a more inclusive viewing experience for multicultural UK households.

Parul Goel, Territory Head – Europe, Zee Entertainment, commented: “This partnership represents a meaningful evolution in how we serve audiences in mature markets like the UK, where viewers are defined by habits, convenience and choice rather than geography or language alone. By bringing trusted mainstream UK channels together with our premium originals, movies and kids’ content, we are building a more consumer‑centric platform that simplifies viewing while increasing depth and relevance. We are delighted to partner with Narrative Entertainment, whose well‑established channel brands and strong understanding of UK audiences make them a natural fit for our vision, and we look forward to building and expanding this collaboration as part of a more open, partnership‑led future for the industry, one that ultimately serves viewers better.”

Fateha Begum, Commercial Director at Narrative Entertainment, added: “Our portfolio of quality programming, with such wide and enduring appeal, is a perfect complement to ZEE5 UK. This is a strong partnership that will support growth for both parties, and we share Zee Entertainment’s vision of an increasingly partnership-led future for the industry.”