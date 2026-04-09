Jacob Tierney is doing a new Alexander the Great series

Jacob Tierney, who worked on the Heated Rivalry show, is set to work on a new TV show called Alexander.

Tierney is going to be writing, producing, and directing the show, using his strong creative vision to bring the ancient leader to life. He’s openly said in the past that he has a very strong passion for the source material, as one of his favourite books is The Golden Mean by Annabel Lyon.

Modern Interest in Alexander the Great

Alexander the Great has been a topic for modern media as of late. He’s a staple militaristic leader in the history title Civilisation and is also the inspiration behind the Alexander the Great podcast on Spotify. Some popular books on the leader include Philip Freeman’s Alexander the Great, along with Peter Green’s Alexander of Macedon. Interestingly, some of the best online slots UK have a history theme as well. Alexander the Great: World Conqueror focuses on the historic leader and his rise through the ranks, with a background that showcases the ancient kingdom of Pella. Each stage of the game also shows the conquest of Egypt, Babylonia, and Persia, which relates to the real-life historical battles he fought in.

The new Alexander the Great series, however, takes a more dialled-in approach, and instead of focusing on the battlefield conquests, it focuses more on the psychological approach. The show begins at the fall of the Athenian empire and covers the relationship between student and teacher. This relationship is shown to have shaped the leader’s view on the world before his rise to rule.

Tierney’s Last TV Show was a Cultural Phenomenon

Heated Rivalry was the first series for production company Accent Aigu Entertainment, which was actually founded by Tierney himself. Tierney also directed Letterkenny and directed two seasons of Shoresy. His show, Heated Rivalry, struck a romantic chord with audiences across the world and managed to reach 10.6 million viewers per episode. The show was picked up by HBO Max and became a cultural phenomenon.

Season 2 was quickly renewed by Crave, with the support of HBO Max, and was lined up for a worldwide release not long after. With Tierney’s vast experience and his great deal of understanding regarding cultural moments, there’s probably nobody better than him to direct the Alexander television show. Tierney has shown that he’s capable of slow-burning storylines that really grip the audience’s attention, and at the same time, he’s proven that he’s capable of culminating big moments that keep people engaged. Jinny Howe, who is the Netflix head of US and Canada, has also come out to say that they were captivated by his idea of bringing the novel to life and that the series is going to take the classic power struggle to a whole new level. The goal is to create something that almost feels intimate, with the drama set to resonate with modern-day audiences. Jason Bateman and the Aggregate Films team are going to be working closely with Tierney to bring his vision to life.