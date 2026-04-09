InCoax implements eQoS for MoCA Access in D-series platform

InCoax Networks has implemented eQoS (enhanced Quality of Service) in its D-series DPU platform, becoming the first to bring eQoS to MoCA Access. The enhancement introduces advanced bandwidth allocation, traffic classification and congestion handling over existing in-building coax, giving operators stronger control of capacity in Multi-Dwelling Units (MDUs).

In MDUs, broadband quality is defined as much by busy-hour conditions as by peak speeds. When many residents are online simultaneously, networks must handle mixed traffic, from streaming and downloads to latency-sensitive services such as video meetings and voice. With eQoS, operators can apply more effective policies for capacity sharing and traffic prioritization. For example, real-time services can be maintained while background traffic is deprioritized.

InCoax has also implemented eQoS management in the D-series platform through operator interfaces such as NETCONF/YANG and CLI. This enables integration with automation systems and simplifies large-scale provisioning, policy updates and consistent configuration across building portfolios. As a result, multi-service deployments combining internet, IPTV, voice and business services can be deployed and managed efficiently at scale.

“Broadband quality is not defined by speed alone, but by how services perform under load,” said Jakob Tobieson, CEO of InCoax Networks. “With eQoS in our D-series platform, operators gain better control of shared capacity and can deliver more consistent service performance during busy hours.”

“Delivering multi-gigabit connectivity is not only about throughput,” said Marcos Martínez, President at MoCA. “It is also about how the network performs under load and how effectively operators can manage shared capacity for different services. Enhanced QoS is an important addition to MoCA specification and a key step toward more service-aware MoCA Access networks in dense MDU environments, and we value the collaboration with InCoax in bringing these capabilities to market.”

With eQoS, InCoax further strengthens the D-series platform as a foundation for managed service delivery in both Fiber Access Extension and FWA Extension deployments. This enables faster time to revenue in MDUs, more predictable service quality, and supports differentiated broadband offerings.