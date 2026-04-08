Major staff cuts at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is reportedly planning hundreds of lay-offs in the coming months as part of a major restructuring effort across its global operations. The move is expected to impact multiple divisions including film, television and corporate operations.

The plan was outlined to employees in a memo from CEO Ravi Ahuja, reports Variety. Alongside the workforce changes, the company is also making adjustments at the leadership level. This includes the exit of Colin Davis, who previously served as executive vice president of comedy development.

These changes are said to be “targeted and strategic” and are meant to shift resources toward areas identified as key to future growth. These include franchise development and brand extensions, anime, experiential content, platform-driven programming and stronger coordination with the wider Sony Group – particularly in areas related to gaming and online platforms.