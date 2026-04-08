Forecast: India fixed comms services revenue to grow at 6.1% CAGR

The total fixed communication services revenue in India is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1 per cent from $14.9 billion (€12.8bn) in 2025 to $20.1 billion in 2030, mainly driven by the healthy growth in the fixed broadband segment, predicts GlobalData, the intelligence and productivity platform.

GlobalData’s India Fixed Communication Forecast (Q4 2025) forecasts that fixed voice services revenue will decline at a CAGR of 0.6 per cent over 2025-2030, in line with the decline in fixed voice average revenue per subscriber (ARPU) levels, as users increasingly adopt mobile/OTT-based communication services, and with operators offering free voice minutes with their fixed bundled plans.

Srikanth Vaidya, Telecom Analyst at GlobalData, commented: “Fixed broadband service revenue, on the other hand, will increase at a CAGR of 6.6 per cent during 2025-2030, driven by the growth in broadband subscriptions, especially fibre optic (FTTH/B) broadband and fixed wireless access (FWA) subscriptions.”

GlobalData is optimistic about India’s fixed broadband services outlook and estimates fiber optic lines to hold about 63 per cent of total broadband lines in 2030, supported by the government investments in fiber network infrastructure and operators’ FTTH service expansions.

From a low base, FWA subscriptions will expand at a robust CAGR of 20.7 per cent over the forecast period, driven by operators’ efforts to popularise the services. Following the introduction of their 5G FWA services in 2023, Reliance Jio (JioAirFiber) and Bharti Airtel (Xstream AirFiber) are expanding their reach across the nation to deliver high-capacity home and business broadband, especially targeting areas with limited fiber. BSNL also launched its Quantum 5G FWA service in the city of Hyderabad in June 2025 and has plans to expand it to other cities.

Jio is set to lead the country’s fixed broadband services market in terms of subscription share over the forecast period, supported by its strong position in FTTH service segment and efforts to expand its Airfiber FWA services.

Vaidya continued: “Rising demand for high-speed internet services and competitively priced fibre broadband plans from operators with benefits like unlimited internet and access to major SvoD/OTT platforms are expected to drive fibre broadband service adoption in India during the forecast period.”

For instance, Reliance Jio’s basic broadband plan starts from ₹399 ($4.3)/month that offers unlimited data @ 30 mbps speed, while its popular ₹999 ($10.7)/month plan offers unlimited data @ 150 mbps with access to 13 OTT platforms, including Prime Video, JioHotStar, Discovery+, Zee5, and SonyLIV.

Vaidya concluded: “India’s fixed broadband market is entering a phase of accelerated digital transformation, underpinned by aggressive fiber rollouts, strategic pricing, and bundled OTT offerings. As operators like Jio and Airtel continue to innovate around FWA and FTTH, the market is poised to bridge the digital divide and redefine home connectivity standards. Going forward, sustained infrastructure investments and evolving consumer preferences for high-speed, content-rich broadband experiences will be pivotal in shaping the next wave of growth in India’s fixed communication landscape.”