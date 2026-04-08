Anuvu delivers Stingray content at sea

Stingray, the connected streaming media company, has announced a partnership with Anuvu – a provider of highspeed connectivity and entertainment solutions for mobility markets – to bring Stingray’s audio and video offering to cruise passengers worldwide. Under the agreement, Anuvu will serve as the official distribution partner for Stingray’s content across the cruise industry.

The partnership enhances Anuvu’s maritime entertainment offering, MTN-TV, with a diverse selection of content. The new lineup features two curated collections designed specifically for cruise lines: Music & Concerts and Moodscapes. Together, they bring more than 15 new channels onboard, including offerings such as Stingray Music Greatest Hits – a vibrant mix of iconic tracks from the ’70s through today – and Qello Concerts – offering full-length concert films and documentaries featuring celebrated artists. The lineup also includes ambient video channels designed to promote relaxation and wellness such as the scenic wonders of Stingray Naturescape and the lo-fi backdrops of Stingray Cozy Café.

“Introducing dedicated audio and video channels to cruise entertainment for the first time marks an exciting milestone for Anuvu and the global cruise industry” commented Travis Peterson, VP, Product, Non-Theatrical Markets at Anuvu. “Partnering with Stingray enables us to deliver premium music, wellness, and lifestyle content that enriches the onboard experience in an entirely new way.”

“The cruise industry is all about providing unforgettable experiences, and we are thrilled to partner with Anuvu to bring our curated content to passengers at sea,” added David Purdy, Chief Revenue Officer, Stingray. “Our diverse channel offerings, from chart-topping hits to serene wellness content, are designed to enhance every moment of the journey. This collaboration allows us to reach a new audience and solidify our position as a leading provider of entertainment for all travel environments.”