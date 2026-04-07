Paramount+ announces The Day with Minnie Driver, Luca Pasqualino, Louisa Harland

Paramount+ has announced that Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting, Emily in Paris), Luca Pasqualino (Rivals, The Musketeers) and Louisa Harland (Renegade Nell, Derry Girls) are set to lead the cast of The Day (w/t), a high-octane, eight-part heist thriller based on the 2018 Belgian series De Dag.

The Day is a propulsive edge-of-your-seat thriller unfolding across a single, gripping day. When police stumble across a bank robbery mid-heist, the criminals barricade themselves inside, and a terrifying siege begins. The series opens from the police perspective, led by hostage negotiator Sylvia Voxley (Minnie Driver), as she battles time and rising pressure to save the hostages. But as the crisis hurtles towards breaking point, the story rewinds – pulling viewers inside the bank to relive the same events through the eyes of the robbers and their hostages.

With each episode flipping perspective between the police operation and the robbers barricaded inside, The Day constantly resets the narrative. Every shift in perspective reframes the truth and deepens the mystery – building to an explosive finale where the full picture finally snaps into place.

Co-produced and developed by Dynamic Television and Clapperboard Studios, The Day was written by Ben Harris and Jesse O’Mahoney, and it is based on the 2018 Belgian series De Dag created by Jonas Geirnaert and Julie Mahieu. The eight-part thriller was commissioned for Paramount+ by Sebastian Cardwell, Head of Scripted & Deputy Chief Content Officer, UK; and Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, for Paramount+ UK & Ireland. The series is executive produced by Mike Benson and Andy Morgan for Clapperboard Studios, Daniel March for Dynamic Television, and Tamryn Reinecke. Jake Rollins serves as Producer. The Tohill Brothers (The Dig, Dalgliesh) will co-direct.

The Day is currently in production and will premiere on Paramount+ in the UK and Ireland, with Dynamic Television handling global distribution outside these territories.