Go Button Media secures new commissions from ZDF Studios, Super Channel

Go Button Media has secured a new commission from ZDF Studios for a major eight-hour factual series, Shadows & Dust: Lost History, marking the next chapter in a rapidly growing partnership between the Canadian production company and the renowned German producer-distributor.

In addition to reuniting the partners behind the successful Into the Universe: The Secrets of the Cosmos Uncovered (8 × 52’), the series repeats on the success of bringing Canadian broadcaster Super Channel on board as the domestic partner. ZDF Studios will handle global distribution for the series outside Canada.

Blending gripping historical investigation with cutting-edge storytelling, Shadows & Dust: Lost History explores some of the most enduring mysteries of our past – examining famous people, places, and objects that have seemingly vanished from the historical record – in a bid to shed light on some of the most perplexing gaps in human history.

With a new topic in each episode, the series journeys through continents and centuries to uncover the truth behind stories that have fascinated historians and conspiracy theorists alike. Among them: Russia’s legendary Amber Room, believed to have been looted by the Nazis during the Second World War; the mystery of Jesus’ Lost Tomb; and the astonishing tale of an entire army of 50,000 soldiers disappearing in Ancient Egypt (the lost army of Cambyses).

Each episode reconstructs the final moments before these historical puzzles slipped into legend. Through a rich blend of archival material, ancient artwork, cinematic CGI, and dramatic reconstructions audiences will see lost artefacts, locations, and events vividly brought back to life before witnessing the moment they vanish from history.

Historians, journalists, and leading experts revisit the evidence, challenge long-held theories, and explore how modern technology — from advanced archaeology to digital reconstruction — could help solve mysteries once thought unsolvable. In doing so, the series poses a

tantalizing question: are we closer than ever to rediscovering pieces of history long believed to be lost forever?

Daniel Oron, Co-Founder and Executive Producer at Go Button Media, says: “We’re thrilled to continue building our relationship with ZDF Studios while strengthening our long-standing partnership with Super Channel. Our first collaboration proved productive and rewarding for each of the partners, and I believe that all the elements are in place for Shadows & Dust: Lost History to produce an equally dynamic and successful follow-up.

“This new series taps into humanity’s enduring curiosity about the unknown. Many of the stories we explore —like the disappearance of Christopher Columbus’ flagship, Santa María, and the missing shoreline settlement of La Navidad built from its timbers — have become faded with time. While the physical evidence of these historical events may have vanished, the mysteries remain powerful and compelling. The series brings these important stories back into the spotlight, showing that while these chapters of history may be lost, they are far from forgotten.”

Ralf Rückauer, VP Unscripted at ZDF Studios, says: “The appetite for high-quality factual content that challenges what we think we know about the past has never been stronger. With Shadows & Dust: Lost History, Go Button Media delivers exactly that—an enthralling blend of expert insight, cinematic reconstruction and global historical intrigue. We look forward to bringing this standout series to audiences worldwide.”

Kim Ball, EVP, Content & Communications at Super Channel, adds: “Shadows & Dust: Lost History is an ambitious and compelling series that reflects Super Channel’s commitment to premium factual storytelling. We’re pleased to continue our partnership with Go Button Media and to bring this thought-provoking exploration of the past to Canadian audiences.”

Shadows & Dust: Lost History is currently in production, due to deliver this summer.