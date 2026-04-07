Forecast: Wireless capital intensity to approach 11% by 2029

According to a report from Dell’Oro Group, a source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks and data centre industries, worldwide telecom investments were stable in 2025. Initial estimates indicate that telecom capex for the approximately 50 service providers covered in the Telecom Capex Report – representing roughly 80 per cent of global capex—was flat in nominal US dollar terms.

This implies that the relationship between capex and telecom equipment revenue across the six programmes tracked by Dell’Oro Group -Broadband Access, Microwave & Optical Transport, Mobile Core Network (MCN), Radio Access Network (RAN), and Service Provider Router & Switch – remained stable. As a reminder, equipment manufacturer revenue increased 4 per cent year-over-year in 2025. The slightly stronger equipment vs capex growth can, to some degree, be explained by the boost from the cloud providers. We estimate they accounted for around half of the growth in equipment revenue.

“We’re seeing an interesting dynamic between long-term optimism and near-term visibility,“ commented Stefan Pongratz, Vice President at Dell’Oro Group. “Operators remain optimistic about the long-term network vision, particularly as AI drives new demand, but in the short term they are taking a more cautious stance, with many planning to moderate cape.”

Additional highlights from the report: