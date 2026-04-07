Deutsche GigaNetz selects InCoax

InCoax Networks has announced that Deutsche GigaNetz will use InCoax technology to extend fibre services inside buildings in Germany. Deutsche GigaNetz is focused on privately funded, quality-driven FTTH rollout and the expansion of fibre infrastructure directly into homes. As a Tier 2-scale fiber operator in Germany, Deutsche GigaNetz highlights the relevance of InCoax technology in a market where large-scale fibre deployment and multi-dwelling building environments create demand for efficient in-building extension solutions.

Germany continues to see rapid fiber rollout, with 21.8 million homes passed by fiber in 2024, while only 8.6 million homes are connected. This gap highlights the need for efficient in-building solutions that enable operators to connect more households faster and at lower cost.

InCoax technology enables broadband extension over existing in-building coaxial networks, reducing installation complexity, minimizing disruption for residents, and accelerating time to service. The solution supports both fibre and fixed wireless access (FWA), providing flexibility in multi-dwelling (MDU) deployments.

“For Deutsche GigaNetz, efficient and scalable in-building deployment is key to accelerating customer activation,” said Stefan Reinhold, Team Lead Network Planning, Deutsche GigaNetz. “We see strong potential in solutions that simplify installation while maintaining high performance.”

“Deutsche GigaNetz’s decision is a strong validation of our technology in one of Europe’s most relevant fiber markets”, said Jakob Tobieson, CEO of InCoax. “It strengthens our commercial position in Germany and provides an important reference for further operator engagements.”

The engagement provides an important reference case for InCoax as the company continues to expand its presence in Germany.