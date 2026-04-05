Channel 4: 3m tune in for The Boat Race 2026

Channel 4’s debut broadcast of The Chanel J12 Boat Race on April 4th aw an overall reach of 3 million people watching the annual races between Oxford University Boat Club and Cambridge University Boat Club.

A peak audience of 2 million witnessed the climax of the rowing race between Oxford and Cambridge Men, delivering a 31.3 per cent peak audience share as Cambridge secured their fourth consecutive victory. The men’s race also saw a 23.5 per cent peak 16-34 audience share.

Meanwhile, a peak of 1.4 million viewers and a 12.9 per cent 16-34 audience share watched Oxford Women claim their first win over Cambridge since 2016.

Coverage of The Boat Race 2026 won its slot for both audience and share, including share of young viewers. The average audience on Channel 4 was up +251 per cent for volume and up +256 per cent for share vs the slot average.

Pete Andrews, Channel 4’s Head of Sport, commented: “The Boat Race is a wonderful sporting occasion and a celebration of brilliant young athletes, and it’s fantastic to see audiences embracing our coverage. In our first year of broadcast on Channel 4, we featured a mix of tradition and innovation, from bringing talent like Jamie Laing and Ade Adepitan into the presenting line-up alongside Clare Balding, to showcasing the Youth Boat Race. This is the start of our five-year partnership with The Boat Race, and we’re excited to see how we can evolve our coverage over the next few years.”