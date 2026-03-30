Spain: RTVE in World Cup ad spat

A long running dispute between Spain’s private operators and public broadcaster RTVE has flared up once again, this time over the sale of advertising during coverage of this summer’s 2026 FIFA World Cup.

UTECA, the association representing major free to air private broadcasters, has formally demanded that RTVE stop selling advertising linked to the tournament, which is due to begin in June. RTVE acquired the broadcasting rights for the competition at a reported cost of €57.5 million (including taxes_.

The complaint, addressed to RTVE secretary general and board member Alfonso Morales, received a swift response. In his reply, Morales rejected the demand and referred to rulings by Spain’s competition authority, the CNMC, which he says allow such practices. He also accused private broadcasters of attempting to undermine the public service broadcaster, stating that the move forms part of a campaign aimed at discrediting the organisation.

Although RTVE was banned from traditional advertising under its 2009 funding law, later legal changes introduced exceptions. According to RTVE president Jose Pablo Lopez, the corporation generated €85.5 million in commercial revenue last year. RTVE argues that reforms under the 2022 General Audiovisual Communication Law, along with CNMC rulings in 2023 and 2024, permit broader commercial use of sports and cultural broadcasts.

UTECA, whose members include Atresmedia, Mediaset Espana and several smaller channels, disputes this interpretation. It maintains that the law only allows sponsorships already included in the original broadcast feed of events, not additional commercial deals actively marketed by RTVE for its own benefit. The association claims that the public broadcaster is currently offering advertisers sponsorship opportunities beyond those inherent to the World Cup itself.

RTVE, however, points to a CNMC ruling issued last June regarding UEFA Nations League matches, which found no requirement for such commercial activity to be inseparable from rights acquisition or signal production. The broadcaster notes that similar commercial models have already been used in recent sporting events, including the Copa del Rey, the Women’s Euro 2025 tournament, and matches involving Spain’s national teams.

Private broadcasters have gone further, accusing RTVE of committing serious breaches, particularly given what they describe as its privileged funding model. They argue that the corporation benefits not only from public funds allocated through the state budget, but also from mandatory contributions imposed on private operators.

UTECA has warned that it will take legal action if RTVE does not comply with its demands.

RTVE has dismissed the allegations as inaccurate and potentially harmful, suggesting they could amount to acts of unfair disparagement. The corporation added that it reserves the right to defend itself through the courts if necessary.