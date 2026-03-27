Satellite Connect Europe, Vodafone Ireland complete mobile video call

Satellite Connect Europe and Vodafone Ireland have completed Ireland’s first mobile video phone call, via an AST SpaceMobile satellite using a standard smartphone. The video call was made by Vodafone Ireland engineer Robert Ivers from an area of no mobile coverage on Clare Island, County Mayo, to Vodafone Ireland CEO Sabrina Casalta in Dublin.

The successful broadband connection marks continued progress in integrating direct-to-device satellite connectivity with existing mobile networks to extend coverage beyond the reach of traditional infrastructure, close coverage gaps, strengthen network resilience, and support continuity of service in situations where terrestrial power or network availability is disrupted.

As the satellite constellation grows, this capability is expected to become an increasingly important complement to terrestrial mobile networks across Europe.

Meredith Sharples, Managing Director of Satellite Connect Europe, commented: “This video call, completed from a part of Ireland with no mobile connectivity using a standard smartphone, represents another step forward as we continue to scale space-based mobile connectivity while expanding the constellation and advancing deployment with mobile network operators across Europe. With each milestone, we are moving closer to delivering a seamless extension of existing networks, providing reliable, resilient coverage in areas traditional infrastructure alone cannot reach and supporting the next phase of mobile connectivity across the region.”

Casalta added: “This milestone is a powerful demonstration of how technology can make a real difference for people. By integrating satellite and mobile networks, we are extending connectivity beyond traditional limits — helping to keep customers, communities, businesses and emergency services connected, particularly in remote areas and during times of disruption, using their everyday smartphone.”

This update follows Satellite Connect Europe’s recently confirmed partnerships with CK Hutchison, Orange, Telefónica, Sunrise and Vodafone, supporting the next phase of operator-led satellite mobile broadband across Europe. As the satellite constellation continues to expand, these partnerships will enable further integration and deployment activities as European mobile network operators work with Satellite Connect Europe to extend coverage beyond the limits of terrestrial infrastructure and prepare for the commercial introduction of space-based cellular connectivity across the region.

Satellite Connect Europe, headquartered in Luxembourg, was introduced in 2025 as a joint venture between Vodafone and AST. The company has exclusive European access to AST’s low Earth orbit constellation technology, designed to deliver mobile broadband directly to standard 4G and 5G smartphones as a seamless extension of land-based networks.