ProSiebenSat.1 makes more sales; 2025 revenue down 6%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media is divesting the comparison platforms billiger-mietwagen.de and CamperDays. Billiger-mietwagen.de, which operates under the umbrella of FLOYT Mobility, is being traded to a group led by the investment firm Pivotum Capital, while CamperDays is being transferred to a group of private investors.

ProSiebenSat.1 also recently sold the marketing firms esome and Kairion to Pivotum Capital.

billiger-mietwagen.de is a price comparison and booking platform for rental cars, while CamperDays offers the same service for motorhomes and campervans. Both brands were previously part of ProSiebenSat.1’s Commerce & Ventures segment and will be transferred in full to the new owners as part of the transaction. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The transaction is expected to close at the end of April. The portfolio changes have already been factored into the 2026 annual outlook, which the Group is also publishing today.

Florian Hirschberger, CEO of Commerce & Ventures at ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, commented: “With the sale of billiger-mietwagen.de and CamperDays, we are further advancing the Group’s strategic focus on its core entertainment business. Both brands have established strong positions in their respective markets. We are confident that they will successfully shape their next phase of growth under their new owners.”

Björn Jopen, Partner Pivotum Capital, added: “billiger-mietwagen.de is one of the leading digital car rental platforms in Germany, with high brand awareness, a strong customer base, and a scalable business model. We see great potential to work with the management to further develop the platform and its French counterpart Carigami—both strategically and operationally—and to focus even more strongly on profitable growth.”

Meanwhile, ProSiebenSat.1 has reported that group revenues amounted to €3.67 billion in 2025, decreasing by 6 per cent in line with guidance. This reflects developments in the TV advertising market and the deconsolidation of Verivox. On an organic basis, revenues declined by 2 per cent.

In announcing the figures, the group laid out its expanded multi-platform approach “in order to deliver content in the best possible way via its own channels, Joyn, and partner platforms, and to tap into additional reach potential”.

Monetisation is being broadened through digital and data-based advertising solutions and a variety of sales models. In addition, ProSiebenSat.1 is increasingly focusing on technological innovations to further improve its product offerings and processes. ProSiebenSat.1 is also concentrating on operational focus and value optimisation of its portfolio. The Group is consistently continuing its cost and cash discipline measures in order to secure its financial basis and enable targeted investment in content, reach, and technology.

Marco Giordani, Group CEO of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, commented: “We are consistently transforming ProSiebenSat.1 from a diversified group into a focused entertainment player with a strong reach across the German-speaking region. Therefore, we are setting the right course with a clear focus on the future: with strong local and live content, a coherent multi-platform strategy, broader monetisation, and even more systematic cash flow management. At the same time, we are making targeted investments in growth areas such as technology and artificial intelligence to further strengthen our organisation.”