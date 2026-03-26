DAZN seeks inflight and onboard partners

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has announced that Aviv Giladi, president of DAZN Partnerships, will lead the company’s work to bring live sports to the skies and the seas.

A new product offering, DAZN Inflight, aims to open up access to live sports for fans on the go, whether travelling by plane or boat. The launch – slated for 2027 – will take DAZN beyond the already more than 200 terrestrial markets it serves across the globe. DAZN said its partners will benefit from reaching audiences that were previously inaccessible in-the-moment while air- or sea-borne.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, commented: “Technology is unlocking unprecedented opportunities to revolutionise how fans experience the sports they love. DAZN is at the forefront of this transformation, working with partners across the sports ecosystem to build the future of sport entertainment. DAZN Inflight is an exciting proposition that will be designed to make live games truly unmissable, and we can’t wait to bring it to the skies and the seas.”

Giladi added: “Just a few years ago, even the idea of watching a cup final live on a flight would have been unthinkable. Today, we are announcing the reality, and it is just months away. I am excited by our plan to bring the thrill and action of live sports to fans, wherever they are.”