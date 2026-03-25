Nielsen makes trio of senior hires

Nielsen, the specialist in audience measurement, has announced the appointment of three strategic senior hires.

Effective immediately, Seth Ladetsky has been named Head of Global Sports; Trevor Fellows will lead Nielsen’s advertiser and agency relationships; and Matt Devitt, who most recently held the advertiser and agency role, will now oversee Nielsen’s national publisher accounts for leading media companies.

All three will report to Amilcar Perez, Chief Revenue Officer, Nielsen Global Audience Measurement.

“The skill sets of Seth, Trevor and Matt are extremely complementary and driven by their passion to innovate for partners,” commented Perez. “Nielsen has become a one-stop-shop for our clients, fueling every part of the media process from planning to measurement and outcomes. These leaders will help drive growth for clients and Nielsen as the industry’s media intelligence leader.”

Seth Ladetsky Head of Global Sports

As Head of Global Sports, Ladetsky will continue charting Nielsen’s course as a key source for sports measurement and media intelligence. He most recently served as SVP, Sales and Head of Turner Sports Digital, where he spent nearly three decades driving revenue growth across Turner Sports and Warner Bros Discovery. During his tenure, he oversaw properties including NBA Digital, NCAA March Madness Live, Bleacher Report, NASCAR Digital, PGA Digital, and all Turner sports streaming on HBO Max.

Trevor Fellows, Head of Advertiser/Agency

Fellows’ appointment follows a strong, innovation-filled year for Nielsen on the buy side. In the last year alone, Nielsen announced advanced audiences integrations with WPP Media, Horizon Media and IPG’s Acxiom, as well as the launch of a new Outcomes Marketplace – a solution that is available to buy-side clients – that it has expanded via integrations with Realeyes and Adelaide. Fellows previously served as EVP, Digital Sales and Partnerships for NBCUniversal. Fellows has spent his entire career in media and advertising across all forms, from TV through digital, print, radio, social and events, also holding roles at Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal.

Matt Devitt, Head of National

Devitt most recently led Nielsen’s Advertiser and Agency business in the US. Prior to that role, he spent multiple years leading digital product sales and strategy across Nielsen’s largest enterprise clients. He was formerly a leader at NIQ, working on the development and delivery of CPG and Retail analytics products for brands. In his new position, he will oversee Nielsen’s relationship with national clients, including some of the world’s largest media companies.