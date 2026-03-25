LG Ad Solutions unveils new CTV capabilities

At its 2026 IAB NewFronts presentation, LG Ad Solutions introduced Own the Outcome, a new framework designed to bring greater accountability to CTV performance.

As streaming has evolved into a significant line item in media investment, advertisers are increasingly focused not just on performance claims, but on how results are defined, measured and validated. Own the Outcome introduces benchmark categories designed to help marketers understand how CTV campaigns drive results across brand impact, actions taken after exposure, and on-screen conversion — creating a clearer way to evaluate outcomes and connect performance to business results.

Product Highlights

During the presentation, LG Ad Solutions also announced several new advertising capabilities designed to expand how brands connect with viewers across the LG TV experience.

Seamless Home Screen Experience

LG Ad Solutions introduced a new seamless home screen experience, which integrates immersive, full-frame video directly into the LG TV interface. The format places brands at the first moment of viewer interaction – when the television powers on and audiences begin navigating the home screen. The Seamless Home Screen experience will begin rolling out across LG’s global TV footprint later this year.

Programmatic Access to LG Home Screen Inventory

Home Screen advertising inventory is now programmatically accessible globally, allowing advertisers to transact on these placements through Programmatic Guaranteed and Private Marketplace deals. The expansion brings programmatic automation to one of the most visible placements on the screen while maintaining LG Ad Solutions’ DSP-agnostic approach.

Live TV Tune-In Preview

Live TV Tune-In Preview, a new home screen feature, allows viewers to preview live programming in real time before jumping directly into the broadcast with a single click. The feature, which will launch in beta later this year, is designed to help advertisers drive tune-in around major events and cultural moments.

Creative Automation

LG Ad Solutions also expanded its partnership with Streamr, now part of Magnite, to simplify creative production for CTV campaigns. Available globally Q2 2026, Streamr’s automated tools allow advertisers to generate professional assets in minutes. The integration also supports programmatic activation through Magnite’s ecosystem or via third-party DSPs.

ContextIQ for Live News

For advertisers navigating the complexities of live news environments, LG Ad Solutions introduced Anoki ContextIQ for Live News, a contextual intelligence solution launching this year that helps identify brand-safe advertising opportunities within live news programming. The technology uses real-time contextual signals to allow campaigns to appear in relevant segments such as local news, weather and sports, while avoiding sensitive or controversial content.

LG Sports Playbook App

LG Ad Solutions also unveiled the LG Sports Playbook app, an interactive sports hub designed to deepen fan engagement on LG TVs. The experience will feature real-time stats, highlights and interactive content across leagues including Formula 1, NFL, NBA, MLB and the English Premier League, with additional sports events to follow. The app will first debut during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Sports Programming Expansion

From the exclusive NCAA Champions Channel and dedicated channels for the MLB, NHL and NFL, to an expanded third season of Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Life FAST channel founded by the legendary fantasy football guru – LG spotlighted its growing sports ecosystem. LG Channels World Pup premieres in June with new matches through the World Cup Final in July. From All3Media’s Bright Spot Content, the Producers of Puppy Bowl, LG Channels World Pup will spotlight 48 dogs from 14 different rescue organisations – every single one of them adoptable. The presentation also previewed new Formula 1 Channel programming. Now LG Channels will feature live coverage of all seven qualifying sessions and races for F1 Academy, a dedicated racing series exclusively for female drivers.

Creator-Led Programming and Next-Gen Storytelling

LG highlighted a slate of upcoming original series and exclusive FAST launches featuring high-profile talent such Jay Mohr with Mohr Stories, a new channel created in partnership with Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), and the return of The Chew alumni – Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly, and Michael Symon – on the LG-exclusive All Chewed Up channel, from Simple Alien. LG also showcased its investment in creator-driven content. New partnerships with creator networks including Jubilee Media will bring conversation-driven programming from some of the most influential voices in digital media to LG Channels.

Portrait Media Group

LG Ad Solutions also announced a partnership with Portrait Media Group to launch Portrait TV, a streaming destination built for Gen Next audiences — viewers who move fluidly across cultures, communities, and platforms. The platform combines a curated mix of VoD and FAST programming with Portrait’s audience intelligence, creating an ecosystem rather than a single channel, with more than 3,000 hours of content at launch.