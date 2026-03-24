HBO Max Spain signs first-look deal with Domingo Corral

HBO Max, the Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) streaming service, has agreed a first look deal with independent producer Domingo Corral – former Head of Content at Movistar Plus+ – for exclusive TV services in Spain, with a first project already in development.

Corral commented: “I am delighted to have found a partner with whom I can continue producing the series I have always believed in. HBO’s commitment to quality, boldness, and originality has always inspired my approach to the art of storytelling.”

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max, who announced the news at Series Mania, added: “We are so happy to partner with Domingo Corral, whose remarkable body of work has helped bring contemporary Spanish storytelling to the world stage. Domingo has long been a champion of bold, distinctive voices and a trusted collaborator across the creative community. We are honoured to support this next chapter of his globally renowned work, and we look forward to the meaningful stories that will emerge from this new endeavor at HBO.”

Corral has already started development on a series about the disappearance of El Nani. Written and directed by Alberto Rodríguez alongside Rafael Cobos, this will be the next project to follow their hit The Anatomy of a Moment, which premiered on Movistar Plus+ in 2025.

The new series about the disappearance of El Nani will be set against the backdrop of Spain in the early 1980s, as it transitions to democracy, a time where the country faces a surge of crimes and the highest rates of bank robberies in the world. To combat public fear, a police unit with broad powers is created— staffed by Francoist officers—and operates with near total impunity. After a fatal robbery, a young small-time thief known as Nani is wrongfully arrested by the unit and soon disappears, becoming the first missing person in the new Spanish democracy.