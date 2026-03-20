Disney+: Zootropolis 2 hits 32m views in first week

Zootropolis 2 hit 32 million views globally in its first seven days, making it the #1 film on Disney+ during its premiere week. Its arrival on the streaming service builds on the enduring popularity of the franchise: together, Zootropolis, Zootropolis+, and Zootropolis 2 have been streamed on Disney+ over 885 million hours globally to date.

The film’s strong debut on Disney+ comes after it set several box office records, becoming the highest-grossing animated Motion Picture Association (MPA) release of all time with $1.9 billion (€1.6bn) worldwide, ranking as the eighth highest-grossing film ever and the #1 domestic release of 2025. The movie is directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, and the voice cast includes Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Shakira, Idris Elba, Alan Tudyk, Jenny Slate, Ke Huy Quan, Danny Trejo, CM Punk, Roman Reigns and many more.

The original Zootropolis movie (released in 2017) ranks as the #7 movie on Disney+ of all time and has been one of the most-streamed movies across all platforms in the US for three out of the last six years, according to Nielsen.

The world of Zootropolis has expanded beyond the screen as well. In 2023, the Shanghai Disney Resort opened the first Zootropolis-themed land, introducing guests to the Mammalian Metropolis and bringing the celebrated animal residents of the film to life.