Spain: Orange TV compensates after Champions League outage

Orange TV has announced compensation for its subscribers affected by a service outage during the key UEFA match between Manchester City and Real Madrid on March 11th.

Customers who were unable to properly watch the match between will receive a partial refund, following widespread disruption to the broadcaster’s television services.

The incident, which lasted approximately 30 to 35 minutes, prevented viewers from accessing the live broadcast at a crucial stage of the match, prompting a wave of complaints from subscribers on social media and customer service channels.

In response, Orange has started notifying affected users of a goodwill payment. The compensation, set at €4.13, will not be issued immediately but instead credited to customers’ next billing cycle under the item ‘Champions match viewing’.

In a message sent via SMS and email, the company stated: “On 11 March, a technical issue occurred that prevented the proper viewing of the Champions League match. As compensation, you will receive a credit of €4.13 (excl. VAT) on your next Orange bill. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

Users have reported receiving these notifications in recent days, confirming that the operator has moved to address the disruption.