Sky Sports signs Zuffa Boxing deal

Zuffa – the US start-up and a partnership between Saudi Arabia’s SELA and TKO, the parent company of the WWE and UFC, overseen by UFC CEO Dana White – had reportedly been in talks with Sky over a TV deal in the UK and Ireland for the last few months.

Sky Sports and Zuffa Boxing have agreed a new multi-year deal, confirming Sky as the UK and Irish broadcaster for all Zuffa Boxing events. The deal includes at least five shows per year on UK soil.

Sky Sports’ Chief Officer UK & Ireland, Jonathan Licht, commented: “Sky Sports has been a long-standing partner to boxing for more than 30 years. Zuffa Boxing has exciting plans for the sport, and we share that same ambition when it comes to putting on the best fights for our customers. We look forward to a new era where we’ll use our platform to both build stars and showcase elite boxing talent here in the UK and internationally.”

White added: “The UK has played such a pivotal role throughout the history of boxing. The fans there are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world. When you talk about boxing in that region, Sky Sports has always been the home for legendary boxing fights. There’s no bigger or better platform to showcase the best boxing in the UK. This is a massive milestone for Zuffa Boxing.”

The first event to be broadcast on Sky Sports will be Zuffa Boxing 05: Cortes vs Garcia on April 5th live from the Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The main event will feature rising contender, Andres Cortes (24-0, 13 KOs), looking to keep his perfect record as he takes on Eridson Garcia (23-1, 14 KOs), who is coming off a six-fight win streak. The co-main event will see aforementioned former world champion Magsayo (28-2, 18 KOs) take on Ireland’s own Feargal McCroy (17-1, 9 KOs) with both looking to stamp their mark on Zuffa Boxing’s lightweight division.

Sky Sports and Zuffa Boxing said they will reveal a more detailed fight schedule for the remainder of 2026 over the coming weeks.