Sky Media brings programmatic buying to VoD via DV360

Alex Glover, Managing Director of Programmatic at Brainlabs, added: “This is the moment we’ve been waiting for. For too long, there’s been a frustrating disconnect between the cultural impact of premium TV and the precision of digital—but this integration really helps bridge that gap. Being the first to test this with Sky Media has been a standout milestone for us, and the results from our pilot with the team at Which? have already proven the value. We’ve seen firsthand how Sky’s inventory delivers that crucial incremental reach to our other elements of the plan – and in DV360, you can now see how they all work together to do this! This is the agile, accountable future of TV that we’ve been advocating for, and it’s a massive win for advertisers who want their media to work harder and smarter across every screen.”