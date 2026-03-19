Ofcom spectrum boost for satellite connectivity

To meet the growing demand for satellite connectivity services in the UK, comms regulator Ofcom has decided to make more spectrum available for satellite gateway earth stations.

Satellite communication systems rely on gateway earth stations which enable large volumes of data to be transmitted between Earth and space, and then onwards to the internet or private networks.

In a further boost to satellite connectivity in the UK, Ofcom has decided to make up to 10 GHz of spectrum in the Q/V band available for satellite gateways across most of the UK landmass, predominantly in rural ‘low density’ areas.

This provides extra capacity to support growth in satellite services across the UK and will enable more people and businesses to benefit from improved satellite connectivity, such as faster satellite broadband, including in the more remote hard to reach parts of the UK.

Having considered responses to its July 2025 consultation, Ofcom is also proposing to open up access to some of these Q/V band frequencies for GSO and NGSO satellite gateways in urban ‘high density’ areas, which cover the 6 per cent of UK landmass not included in its ‘low density’ area decision.

Satellite operators have told Ofcom that there could be some specific benefits from locating gateways in these areas. Consistent with its objective to promote flexible spectrum sharing, Ofcom has developed proposals to help enable satellite infrastructure in UK towns and cities, while ensuring that safeguards are in place to protect existing spectrum users.

Ofcom is now seeking views on proposals set out in its consultation, which closes on May 28th 2026.

Following consultation, Ofcom is also announcing changes to improve its NGSO licensing process.

The amended approach includes measures to speed up decision-making timeframes; and reduce the administrative burden on NGSO satellite operators. Ofcom will no longer routinely consult on applications for NGSO gateway licences.

Separately, it has also confirmed that it will extend the Administered Incentive Pricing (AIP) model it use for GSO gateways to NGSO satellite gateway licences as well. This reflects the significant growth in NGSO use in recent years and covers the extra spectrum Ofcom is making available. Ofcom’s fee model is designed to promote efficient use of spectrum – encouraging users to think carefully about their spectrum needs, as well as incentivising the highest value uses.