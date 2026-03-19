Fastweb + Vodafone, TIM launch tower development initiative

Swisscom has announced that Fastweb + Vodafone and TIM have entered into a non-binding agreement aimed at developing and operating new mobile towers with up to 6,000 new sites in Italy.

The joint initiative is designed also to support the swift deployment of 5G networks in the country. It will allow Fastweb + Vodafone and TIM to align operational efficiency and costs to the European average, while ensuring infrastructure quality and the technological flexibility for the development of next-generation networks. The initiative that will also offer access to other providers of telecommunication services will be initially implemented through a 50/50 joint venture structure with the intention to add third-party investors to the shareholding structure to further improve capital efficiency.

Construction activities foresee a phased deployment over multiple years. The anchor tenants Fastweb + Vodafone and TIM will enter into long-term service agreements with the Joint Venture for the procurement of passive infrastructure services at market prices. Fastweb + Vodafone and TIM will jointly evaluate the provision of further related services.

The initiative ensures long-term sustainability of telecom infrastructure economics in Italy and allows to redirect investment capacity towards next-generation networks, said Swisscom. The implementation of the project remains subject to customary approvals.

The financing of the project will be covered through a combination of equity from third-party investors and debt.