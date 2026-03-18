Survey: 75% of mobile World Cup viewers remember ads they see

Research from LoopMe, a specialist in brand performance, surveyed 33,163 UK consumers to understand how they plan to watch the 2026 World Cup and how they engage with advertising around it. The findings highlight significant differences in ad recall across viewing platforms, with implications for how brands plan their campaigns.

The research reveals that 76 per cent of people who plan to watch via mobile apps recall the ads they see, more than any other viewing platform. Just half (51 per cent) of those watching on live TV say the same, a gap of 25 percentage points.

The picture across platforms tells a consistent story: digital environments outperform broadcast for ad recall across the board. Streaming services and social media both deliver 69 per cent recall among viewers, and public viewing events like pubs and fan zones come in at 64 per cent. Live TV, despite being the platform most viewers plan to use (63 per cent), trails them all for ad recall at just 51 per cent.

The findings also shed light on who is actually planning to watch. Viewership intent varies significantly by age and gender; Just 31 per cent of 18–24-year-olds plan to tune in, compared to 44 per cent of 45–54-year-olds and 43 per cent of 55–64-year-olds. Men (49 per cent) are considerably more likely to watch than women (35 per cent).

When looking at what makes advertising work during a tournament, humorous ads are recalled by 54 per cent of viewers, making them the most memorable creative style, while viewers who say they’re more excited about 2026 than the previous World Cup remember ads at a rate of 65 per cent, compared to 47 per cent among those who are less engaged.

“Mobile’s lead over TV for ad recall isn’t marginal – it’s substantial, and it reflects a broader shift in how people are consuming live sport,” said Dan Sicular, Senior Manager of Insight & Analytics at LoopMe. “Younger viewers and women represent a real opportunity for brands prepared to think creatively about how they show up during the tournament. The data on humour is particularly interesting, it’s a reminder that the ads people actually enjoy are also the ones they remember.”