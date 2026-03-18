Spain: Connected TV ad spend up 48%

Investment in Connected TV (CTV) advertising in Spain surged by 48.4 per cent in 2025, exceeding €174 million, according to the latest Digital Media Advertising Investment Study by IAB Spain 2026. The sharp increase positions CTV as the fastest-growing segment within the country’s digital advertising market.

The data confirms a broader transformation in viewing habits and advertising strategies, as brands increasingly turn to environments that merge the visual strength of traditional television with the targeting precision of digital media.

Since 2023, CTV investment has grown by a cumulative 121.5 per cent, reflecting advertisers’ rising interest in audiovisual ecosystems capable of delivering both premium content and advanced segmentation capabilities. Industry forecasts suggest that the sector will continue its upward trajectory, with projected growth ranging between 30 per cent and 60 per cent throughout 2026 – outpacing all other digital formats.

At the same time, TV manufacturers and technology platforms are accelerating innovation in advertising models within the CTV space. These developments are expanding creative possibilities well beyond the traditional 30-second spot, enabling more interactive, personalised, and data-driven campaigns.

New formats include dynamic ad insertion, shoppable television experiences, and tailored content based on user behaviour, all of which are contributing to higher engagement rates and improved campaign effectiveness. This evolution is redefining the role of television, transforming it from a mass broadcasting channel into a sophisticated, data-led communication platform.