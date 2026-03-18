Accedo One, Magine Pro launch Leyra

The recently announced joint venture between Accedo One and Magine Pro has been officially launched as Leyra. The new company will combine the two complementary solutions into one powerful SaaS offering, which enables OTT providers to attract audiences, drive engagement, and retain users.

Leyra brings together Magine Pro’s full end-to-end OTT platform covering the complete subscriber lifecycle, and Accedo One’s award-winning OTT technology with its Accedo One Marketplace, an open partner ecosystem, making comprehensive third-party integrations easy. The result is a SaaS product portfolio, which provides a full end-to-end experience, covering the entire lifecycle, with ample extendibility to enable measurable growth for OTT services.

Drawing on many years of experience designing, launching, and growing OTT services, ranging from Magine’s own direct-to-consumer service, through greenfield services to working with well established media companies with over a million monthly active users, the combined team is well placed to support its customers to meet their business outcomes. The reimagined product portfolio delivers actionable insights to enable businesses to measure success, optimise their offering, and gives them the right tools at each step of the journey to grow their service.

Markus Hejdenberg, CEO, Leyra commented: “Leyra is about bringing together complementary technology and expertise from two well established market leaders to create a global leader in SaaS solutions for OTT streaming. We are focused on growing the products from technology platforms into one unified business enablement platform, empowering our customers to better grow and optimize their services as the market continues to evolve.”

Matthew Wilkinson, CCO, Leyra, added: “As the streaming industry has grown more complex, risk has increased and it’s become harder for services to know what decisions to take to grow. Leyra tackles that head on — supporting the customer growth journey beyond service launch, giving providers the tools, data, and ecosystem to make the right calls at every stage of growth.”

Leyra remains committed to existing customers from both companies, who will benefit from an expanded feature set while still accessing the support and services they rely on.

Leyra is sponsoring Stream TV Europe from 13th-15th April, and will also be at NAB from 18th-22nd April, as well as Stream TV Denver and IBC later in the year.