Report: Streaming the most engaging entertainment channel

Tubi, Fox Corporation’s ad-supported streaming service, has released The Stream 2026: When Intention Becomes Attention, its annual cultural insights report examining how streaming entertainment is influencing consumer behaviour. Tubi, the #2 AVoD service with over 100 million monthly active users, partnered with The Harris Poll to conduct research providing a deep dive into the streaming behaviours of Americans, especially Gen Z, and how marketers can reach these audiences amid the evolving entertainment landscape.

“Tubi has built a deeply engaged audience by putting fandom at the center of a premium streaming experience that is completely free,” said Cynthia Clevenger, Senior Vice President of B2B Marketing at Tubi. “This year’s insights show viewers are loyal to platforms that champion their passions, they continue to turn to nostalgia for quality storytelling and are embracing original creator-led IP. Free streaming is taking mindshare and creating a powerful opportunity by turning passion into performance as audiences actively participate in culturally resonant on-demand experiences.”

The research finds that while streaming continues to bring people together, what and how they watch is increasingly defined by how they see themselves. Viewers report being more engaged during intentional, lean-in time on the television versus passive time scrolling social media. Fandom has evolved from interests into identity, nostalgia is driven by quality over newness, and free, ad-supported streaming is gaining momentum asconsumers push back on rising subscription costs.

Highlights include:

● Streaming remains the most engaging entertainment channel, with 90 per cent of viewers reporting the highest levels of engagement while streaming TV shows and movies, compared with attending live events (82 per cent) and scrolling social media (79 per cent). On-demand streaming also holds the highest levels of attention (90 per cent), outpacing channel-based streaming (78 per cent) and cable or satellite (71 per cent). Some 77 per cent say they would rather select content on demand than tune into scheduled programming.

● Viewing preferences are becoming more personal and community-driven. Nearly two-thirds (65 per cent), up 15 per cent year over year, say they feel part of a community based on the movies and shows they watch. Movies (44 per cent) and TV shows (38 per cent) lead fandom categories, with viewers purchasing apparel (50 per cent), subscriptions (37 per cent) and live experiences (30 per cent) to demonstrate their loyalty.

● Fandom is also influencing brand relationships. Over two-thirds (67 per cent) agree they are more likely to support brands when their fandoms are reflected in advertising. Nearly three-quarters (74 per cent) say they are loyal to streaming services that support their fandoms, and 68 per cent, up 4 per cent year over year, say they feel seen when a platform helps them discover a new niche or emerging fandom.

● Genre preferences show established strength in the following genres: comedy (70 per cent), action (68 per cent) and crime (66 per cent), while growth opportunities are emerging in independent film (36 per cent), coming-of-age programming (34 per cent), young adult content (31 per cent) and creator-led programming (31 per cent). Demand for originality is rising: 76 per cent would prefer original content over remakes or franchise extensions, up 12 per cent year over year. Some 77 per cent want diversity and representation when they stream, up 5 per cent year over year and 9 per cent since 2024, and 76 per cent want more programming from independent or smaller creators. For Gen Z, 78 per cent would prefer original content over remakes or franchise extensions and 79 per cent want diversity and representation when they stream.

● Nostalgia viewing remains nearly universal, with 97 per cent of respondents interested in watching content released more than 10 years ago. The primary driver is quality, with 63 per cent citing superior style and storytelling as the top reason for revisiting older titles. Some 24 per cent, up 7 per cent year over year, do so to stay engaged in cultural conversations. A significant 79 per cent believe streaming services should remind them of content they used to love, not just promote new releases, and 67 per cent, up 6 per cent year over year, say losing access to comfort content feels like losing part of their safe space.

● Creator culture is playing an increasingly central role. Over two-thirds 67 per cent agree digital creator content feels more original than most traditional TV and movies, and 63 per cent say watching creator content feels no different than streaming a TV show. Over a third (37 per cent) want platforms to bring existing creator content onto streaming services, 36 per cent want creators cast in original programming and 33 per cent want ads for creator content featured on platforms. Over three-quarters (78 per cent) wish they could watch new creator content without paying an additional fee.

● Free streaming continues to gain favour as consumers reassess subscription costs. A huge 84 per cent agree watching ads is a fair trade-off for free content, up 3 per cent year over year, and 83 per cent say ads feel more acceptable on free platforms. Over three-quarters (76 per cent) would rather watch content on a free platform with ads than on a paid platform with ads, up 8 per cent year over year. Nearly three-quarters (73 per cent) say they would prefer to watch ads and get an extra coffee each month rather than pay full price for an ad-free service, up 10 per cent year over year and 15 per cent since 2024.

● Ad sentiment overall is improving, with 32 per cent, up 14 per cent year over year, saying they do not mind ads during streaming and 18 per cent, up 11 per cent year over year, saying ads enhance their experience. A significant 78 per cent say ads are more acceptable when they are relevant to their interests. Meanwhile, 74 per cent have ended or would end a subscription due to price increases, and 54 per cent cite password crackdowns as a key reason to cancel.

● Why shared tastes matter in love. While 84 per cent of respondents say it only takes a few minutes to decide what to watch when viewing alone, 58 per cent report it takes at least 10 minutes to land on a choice with a partner. With 43 per cent of viewers primarily streaming alongside a significant other, aligning on entertainment preferences may be more consequential than ever: 61 per cent agree they’re more likely to date someone who shares their taste in movies and TV shows, and nearly a third (30 per cent) say they’ve ended a relationship because their tastes were too different—an 8 per cent increase year over year; and 67 per cent are unwilling to share their streaming login unless the relationship is serious.

As streaming approaches half of all ad-supported TV viewing, engagement is increasingly concentrating in environments where audiences actively choose what to watch. Within this shift, Tubi commands a disproportionate share of viewing, leading major streaming platforms in total minutes watched. This leadership is driven by Tubi’s free AVoD model, where 95 per cent of viewing is intentional, on-demand consumption, unlike linear FAST channels, which skew older and rely on scheduled feeds with longer ad breaks. Tubi’s on-demand experience delivers higher attention, deeper engagement, and younger, cord-never audiences who lean in by choice, creating a premium environment for

advertisers at scale.

As the #1 fully free, fully ad-supported streaming service and the #4 streamer in A18+ ad-supported reach, Tubi continues to gain momentum across key audiences. Streaming over a billion hours a month, Tubi offers premium original content, creator-led stories and innovative ad products to deliver measurable outcomes for brands seeking young and incremental audiences.