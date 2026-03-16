Prime Video’s US ad-free tier becomes Prime Video Ultra

On April 10th, Prime Video’s ad-free subscription plan will become Prime Video Ultra in the US, priced at an extra $4.99 (€4.35) a month on top of an Amazon Prime subscription.

The new Ultra subscription will deliver enhanced features including up to five concurrent streams, up to 100 downloads, and exclusive access to 4K streaming.

“Delivering ad-free streaming with premium features requires significant investment, and this structure aligns with other major streaming services while ensuring customers have the flexibility to choose how they want to watch. Prime members will continue to enjoy the core Prime Video benefit, including HD/HDR and now Dolby Vision, at no additional cost with their Prime membership,” explained an Amazon press statement.

“With or without Prime Video Ultra, customers receive exceptional value and convenience, and the same selection, offering Amazon MGM Studios-produced originals and more, including Original series like Fallout, Reacher, The Boys, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and The Summer I Turned Pretty (pictured); Original movies including Heads of State, Red One, Road House and The Accountant 2; exclusive live sports from the NFL, NBA, WNBA, NASCAR, NWSL, and The Masters; as well as licensed films and shows,” added Amazon.

Prime Video Ultra is currently only planned for a US rollout, but expansion into more territories is widely expected.