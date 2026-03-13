Movistar Plus adds 278,000 subs in 2025

Movistar Plus+ has added 278,000 subscribers over the past year, bringing its total customer base to 3.8 million, according to figures released by the Spanish pay-TV platform owned by Telefónica

The growth, as of December 31st 2025, represents a 7.9 per cent year-on-year increase in subscribers and marks a notable upturn compared to 2024, when the service added just 94,000 customers.

In an increasingly rare move for a pay-TV operator, Movistar Plus publicly discloses its subscriber numbers, which include both users of its traditional IPTV television service and those subscribed exclusively to its OTT platform.

The latest figures show the company has now posted two consecutive years of growth after a prolonged decline that began in 2020. Prior to the pandemic, Movistar’s television service had surpassed 4 million customers, but the total gradually fell to around 3.4 million by 2023. Since then, the platform has regained momentum and is now nearing its pre-pandemic levels.

Daniel Domenjó, chief executive of Movistar Plus, said the growth reflects the company’s strategy of investing heavily in content.

“The expansion of Movistar Plus shows that our model works: investing in the best content, the best sport and in creative talent in Spain,” Domenjó commented. “We want to remain a driving force for the audiovisual industry while becoming an increasingly open platform capable of reaching new audiences.”

The company attributes much of its progress to its original production strategy, which has received recognition across the Spanish film and television industry.