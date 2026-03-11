DAZN app now on EE TV

EE has announced that the DAZN app is now available for EE TV Box Pro and EE TV Box Edge customers to access via the Apps rail and Apps section on their device. DAZN delivers a range of live sporting events, highlights, shows and original programming.

DAZN also offers certain leagues as individual subscriptions, such as NFL Game Pass, NHL.TV, National League TV, Rally TV, and Courtside 1891. Pay-Per-View events are included within specific tiers, with DAZN Ultimate guaranteeing at least 12 PPV events per year.

Luciano Oliveira, Director of Product, Home & TV, EE, commented: “We’re committed to offering EE TV customers access to an unmatched variety of the very best entertainment, and the arrival of DAZN adds a huge catalogue of premium sports content to our service. DAZN’s breadth of live sport, from boxing and MMA to top-flight football and golf, will be an exciting new addition for EE TV customers looking for world-class sports streaming in one place.”

Pete Oliver, CEO of Growth Markets at DAZN, added: “We want to bring the very best sport content to as many fans as possible, wherever they are. Launching on EE TV expands our reach in the UK, putting DAZN into more living rooms and on more screens. It means EE TV customers can discover and enjoy an even broader range of world‑class sport, all through a premium viewing experience.”