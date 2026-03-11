DAZN app now on EE TV

EE has announced that the DAZN app is now available for EE TV Box Pro and EE TV Box Edge customers to access via the Apps rail and Apps section on their device. DAZN delivers a range of live sporting events, highlights, shows and original programming.
With DAZN, EE TV customers can access sports, including:
185+ fight nights per year from top promoters including Matchroom, Queensberry, Misfits, Golden Boy, Riyadh Season, and BKFC
300+ live football matches from Italy’s Serie A Championship
Weekly Jupiler Pro League fixtures
LALIGA EA Sports, Bundesliga, Lega Serie A, and Saudi Pro League highlights
All 14 LIV Golf events live
Basketball … and a wide range of other sports content
Subscription Options Through DAZN
DAZN offers a choice of subscription tiers available directly to customers, with billing handled by DAZN:
DAZN Ultimate – £24.99 per month
DAZN Standard – £14.99 per month
DAZN also offers certain leagues as individual subscriptions, such as NFL Game Pass, NHL.TV, National League TV, Rally TV, and Courtside 1891. Pay-Per-View events are included within specific tiers, with DAZN Ultimate guaranteeing at least 12 PPV events per year.
Luciano Oliveira, Director of Product, Home & TV, EE, commented: “We’re committed to offering EE TV customers access to an unmatched variety of the very best entertainment, and the arrival of DAZN adds a huge catalogue of premium sports content to our service. DAZN’s breadth of live sport, from boxing and MMA to top-flight football and golf, will be an exciting new addition for EE TV customers looking for world-class sports streaming in one place.”
Pete Oliver, CEO of Growth Markets at DAZN, added: “We want to bring the very best sport content to as many fans as possible, wherever they are. Launching on EE TV expands our reach in the UK, putting DAZN into more living rooms and on more screens. It means EE TV customers can discover and enjoy an even broader range of world‑class sport, all through a premium viewing experience.”