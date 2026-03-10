Winx Club & Friends SVoD channel launches on Prime Video

Rainbow has announced the launch of Winx Club & Friends, its first themed SVoD channel available on Prime Video.

The curated, always-available channel is live now in the UK, Italy, France, Finland and Sweden through a direct subscription on Prime Video. Featuring Rainbow’s most iconic brands, the Winx Club & Friends channel represents a new viewing experience designed first and foremost for fans where all their favourite worlds are brought together in a single on-demand offering without advertising.

At launch, viewers will be able to watch first iconic TV seasons and theatrical films of Winx Club, dive into the metropolitan adventures of World of Winx, uncover the mysteries of Huntik: Secrets & Seekers, immerse themselves in fashion and music with Maggie & Bianca: Fashion Friends, and enjoy the fairytales and fantasy of Regal Academy and PopPixie.

New episodes, new series and new films will be added every month and the channel is also set to welcome, over time, new friends and successful properties from other studios, becoming a key entertainment hub dedicated to girls and boys of all ages.

“With Winx Club & Friends, we are taking a natural step in the evolution of Rainbow as a global content studio,” commented Marco Azzani, EVP Digital Channels and Distribution at Rainbow. “The channel was created with the goal of offering fans a simple, flexible, and ongoing experience that enhances our most beloved franchises — as well as those of our partners — over time. It is a project that strengthens our direct relationship with audiences and allows us to experiment with new distribution models, while remaining true to the quality and values that have always defined our content.”