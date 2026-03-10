SportsCast Global partners with FAST Channels TV

SportsCast Global has announced a partnership with FAST Channels TV to launch a new 24/7 sports FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) channel designed for passionate sports fans.

SportsCast Global delivers a curated programming lineup focused on the sports that define global sports culture — football, motorsport, basketball, tennis, and baseball — featuring classic games, highlights, commentary shows, athlete profiles, sports talk programming, and magazine-style sports storytelling.

FAST Channels TV enables over 80 content owners to create and launch their own FAST linear channels, providing state-of-the-art white-label platforms and playout generation services for broadcasters, operators, and content owners to quickly launch and monetise their FAST channels.

Russell Foy, CEO of FAST Channels TV, commented on the partnership: “We are excited to welcome SportsCast Global to our portfolio of FAST channels. Sports remains one of the most powerful content categories in streaming, and this channel brings a compelling mix of sports storytelling and analysis to our platform partners and audiences.”

Zach Thalla, Channel Director for SportsCast Global, added: “FAST Channels TV has provided the technology and infrastructure needed to bring SportsCast Global to market quickly and efficiently. Our goal is simple — deliver high-quality sports programming that celebrates the games, athletes, and moments that global sports fans care about most.”

The partnership between SportsCast Global and FAST Channels TV reflects the continued growth of the FAST streaming ecosystem, where sports content remains one of the most engaging and monetisable programming categories.

SportsCast Global will feature a curated mix of sports talk shows, highlights, athlete stories, sports history programming, and commentary designed for viewers who appreciate the culture and legacy of Global sports.

