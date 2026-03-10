Evrideo appoints Rob Malcolm and Greg Willis as senior executives

Evrideo, the cloud-native SaaS platform for broadcast operations, has announced two executive appointments that underscore the company’s rapid growth and commitment to the North American market. Rob Malcolm (pictured) has been named Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Product Officer, and Greg Willis has joined as Vice President, Sales & Business Development, North America.

“These hires reflect where Evrideo is headed,” said Avi Zenou, CEO and Co-Founder. “Rob and Greg bring exactly the experience we need to accelerate our product vision and capture the enormous opportunity in North America.”

Rob Malcolm — Chief Marketing Officer & Chief Product Officer



Rob Malcolm brings more than 25 years of executive leadership in SaaS and enterprise software. He joins from Imagine Communications, where he served as both CPO and CMO, leading product strategy and go-to-market execution for one of the broadcast industry’s largest technology providers. Prior to Imagine, Malcolm held senior positions at Sinch/Mblox managing product and marketing portfolios spanning software and telecommunications.

In this dual role, Malcolm will unify product roadmap, brand positioning, and go-to-market execution under a single vision — driving the platform’s AI-enhanced capabilities while building the brand and demand generation engine for Evrideo’s next phase of growth.

“The broadcast industry is at an inflection point,” said Malcolm. “Evrideo has built something genuinely different: a cloud-native platform that reimagines broadcast workflows entirely. Bringing product and marketing together means we can move faster and ensure everything

we build is aligned with what the market needs.”

Greg Willis — VP, Sales & Business Development, North America

Greg Willis brings more than 30 years of sales leadership across telecommunications, media, entertainment, and technology. He will lead Evrideo’s commercial expansion across the US and Canada.

Willis began his career at HBO before joining the founding team that launched the Food Network, rising to SVP of Worldwide Distribution at Scripps Networks. At HP, he led the turnaround of the $92 million News Corp/Fox global account and won a $168 million outsourcing engagement with Universal Music. At IBM, he served as Partner and North American Sales Leader for Watson AI, delivering $98 million in signings, and co-led IBM Cloud for Telecommunications, securing 43 technology partners. As EVP of Global Sales at NeuLion, he drove a 20 per cent year-over-year revenue increase and tripled the company’s stock price. Most recently, he served as SVP of Global Sales at Endeavor Streaming. Willis holds a BA in Economics from Boston University and has served on the NAB New York Board of Advisors and the CTAM Council of Advisors.

“Having spent my career at the intersection of media and technology — from HBO and the Food Network through IBM and the streaming revolution at NeuLion and Endeavor — I’ve seen every generation of broadcast infrastructure,” said Willis. “Evrideo is building something that eliminates the complexity broadcasters have lived with for decades. I’m excited to bring this to the North American market at scale.”