Data: Women’s football sponsorship sees growth across Europe

Ampere’s latest sponsorship data shows that the number of women’s-only sponsorship deals across Europe’s top domestic leagues has increased by 53 per cent since the 2022/23 season, reaching 181 deals.

Growth has been recorded in every major European league except France’s Première Ligue, signalling a broad-based shift in brand appetite.

Key findings:

The highest growth in the number of deals has been in Italy’s Serie A Women Athora (+600 per cent from a low base), followed by Spain’s Liga F (+79 per cent) and the Frauen-Bundesliga in Germany (+69 per cent).

Sponsorship deals that include both men’s and women’s teams are also rising sharply. As of the 2025/26 season, there are 677 combined sponsorship deals across Europe’s ‘Big Five’ leagues — a 47 per cent increase since 2022/23.

Fan engagement with women’s football clubs is growing rapidly. Ampere’s Sport Consumer data shows 17 per cent of sports fans in the Big Five European markets now follow women’s football clubs, a 21 per cent growth since Q4 2023.

Clubs with the strongest fan growth are also seeing the most significant commercial momentum. Teams including Arsenal, Chelsea and FC Barcelona rank among the top 15 per cent of European teams for growth in sponsorship deals, following domestic and European success on the field.

Fan growth has helped these three clubs sign a host of new sponsors this season, including Uber, Starling and Ticketmaster, placing them in the top 15 per cent of teams for sponsorship growth across Europe’s Big Five football leagues.

Minal Modha, Research Director – Head of Sports Media, Sponsorship and Consumer Research at Ampere Analysis, commented: “The Big Five domestic women’s football leagues in Europe have benefitted from the momentum created by the record-breaking UEFA Women’s Euros in 2025. The success of international teams has led to increased investment in domestic leagues. What’s particularly striking is that growth is coming not just from women’s-only deals, but from sponsorships including both men’s and women’s teams. That shows women’s football assets, players, and IP are becoming strategically important to brands. The opportunity is now firmly established — and the challenge for clubs is to continue demonstrating the value of their fans and the unique activation opportunities the women’s game offers.”