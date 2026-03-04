Sidebar boost for Sky Sports’ F1 coverage

Sky Sports is preparing to roll out new innovations for the latest F1 season, beginning in Australia on March 6th. Following a pulsating 2025 season – with Lando Norris securing his maiden title with McLaren-Mercedes – 2026 looks set to be even bigger with new cars and rule changes.

Racing fans in the UK and Ireland can look forward to even more flexibility and choice with a new immersive sidebar for TV viewing during race weekends. Features will include Race Control, Recap and in-race standings plus dedicated driver & team pages with onboard cams, enhanced data, explainers and improved homepage navigation. The feature will be available later this season for Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q customers.

Coverage will additionally feature:

• Pit Wall Live: Sky Sports’ expert Bernie Collins will guide viewers through qualifying and race strategy live from the pit wall.

• Apple TV: As part of Apple TV’s inaugural season as the exclusive U.S. broadcaster of F1, Sky Sports will be one of the broadcasts available to fans when they tune in.

• Onboard cameras for every driver: F1 fans can select an onboard live stream of any of the 20 drivers – complete with team radio messages – for every race, Sprint, qualifying and practice.

• The Grid Walk: Exclusive pre-race insights and VIP interviews from the track, approximately 30 minutes before lights out.

• SkyPad analysis: Anthony Davidson and Karun Chandhok will continue to dissect on-track action from the SkyPad. In his role as development driver, Davidson has played a crucial part in shaping Mercedes’ 2026 campaign.

• The Notebook: Returning with deep-dive analysis and the latest from the paddock with Ted Kravitz, airing post-qualifying and post-race on Saturdays and Sundays respectively.

• The F1 Show: On Fridays, the team will be previewing the race ahead and bringing you the latest news live from the paddock on Sky Sports F1. They will feature on Tuesdays to break down all the action from the weekend and take on fan questions – available on YouTube or as an audio listen for fans on the go.

• Enhanced digital and social presence: Expect even more innovative and creative content across Sky Sports F1 social channels and Sky Sports.com.

• Ultra HD viewing: Bringing fans the sharpest, most immersive F1 experience.

Full on-screen line-up for 2026:

• Experts & analysts: Martin Brundle, Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg, Jacques Villeneuve, Naomi Schiff, Bernie Collins, Karun Chandhok, Jamie Chadwick and Anthony Davidson

• Presenters & reporters: Simon Lazenby, Natalie Pinkham, Ted Kravitz, Rachel Brookes and Craig Slater

• Commentators: David Croft and Harry Benjamin

As the only place to watch to every practice, qualifying session, and race live, Sky Sports remains the definitive home of Formula 1 in the UK and Ireland, continuing its broadcast partnership through to 2029. For instant, contract-free access to all Sky Sports channels including Sky Sports F1, non-Sky subscribers can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership.