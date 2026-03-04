Banijay, All3Media to merge businesses

Banijay Group and RedBird IMI, the joint venture backed by RedBird Capital Partners and Abu Dhabi-based IMI media group, have entered into a strategic partnership to merge Banijay Entertainment and All3Media. The new company will be known as simply Banijay.

The new production company, producer of titles including The Traitors, Big Brother, Survivor, Peaky Blinders, Gogglebox, House of Guinness, The Assassin and the Oscar-nominated movie Hamnet, together with theatre productions such as The Lehman Trilogy, will be jointly owned by Banijay Group and RedBird IMI, with each holding a 50 per cent stake. In total the company include more than 260,000 hours of programming including over 45 formats produced in more than three territories in 2025.

Banijay Group will continue to consolidate the new company’s earnings.

After completion of the transaction, Marco Bassetti, currently CEO of Banijay Entertainment, will serve as CEO of the newly formed group and Jane Turton, currently CEO of All3Media, will become Deputy CEO. Jeff Zucker, CEO of RedBird IMI, will become Chairman of the Board of the new combined entity.

The proposed transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals, and is expected to close by the autumn. The transaction is expected to deliver approximately €50 million of cost synergies. The full run-rate is expected to be achieved within 12 months post-closing of the transaction.

This transaction results in a full equity roll-over of RedBird IMI’s entire stake in All3Media into the new combined entity. This implies a total cash upstream for Banijay Group of €796 million, including a payment of €625 million to Banijay Group by RedBird IMI and a €171 million pre-closing dividend paid by Banijay Entertainment to Banijay Group to reflect the valuations of All3Media and Banijay Entertainment

agreed for the purpose of the transaction.

Zucker said: “When we formed RedBird IMI three years ago, we dreamed of creating a world class, diversified entertainment company that reaches global audiences across scripted and unscripted programming, live events and digital. With this combination of Banijay Entertainment and All3Media, we have realized that goal, and are thrilled to partner with the entire Banijay team.”

Stéphane Courbit, President of Lov Group Invest, said: “We are delighted to continue to lead the consolidation of the independent content production industry with the combination of Banijay Entertainment and All3Media, creating an even stronger powerhouse. I am also especially pleased to build a partnership with RedBird IMI, with whom we share the same vision for the industry.”

François Riahi, CEO of Banijay Group: “This transaction represents a decisive step in Banijay Group’s strategy to reinforce its leading position in global entertainment. Banijay Entertainment and All3Media are highly complementary platforms with exceptional creative assets and global ambition. In all our businesses, we are leading consolidation, and this transaction is another demonstration of this in content production, just as the acquisition of Tipico announced recently in sports betting and online gaming.”

Bassetti stated: “Since its inception, Banijay has been driven by entrepreneurialism, ambition, and creativity. In the next phase of our journey, this DNA remains integral to our commitment to building a media and entertainment company that can stand its own, and the test of time, on the global stage. One that can attract and retain the best talent, one that has the means to truly invest in ideation and building the franchises and live events of tomorrow, and one that can lead the way on adopting new technologies, new platforms and new routes to audiences – a truly diversified media and entertainment powerhouse.”

Turton added: “All3Media has grown from a start-up in 2003 to a globally successful creative business. First and foremost, we are a group where creative and commercial excellence go hand in hand. We celebrate talent and believe in collaboration, ambition and innovation in creating and producing both stunning programmes and delivering impressive financial returns. I am looking forward to working with Marco as All3Media and Banijay embark on this next exciting phase.”